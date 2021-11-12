3 Months

Critics are quick to invalidate the emotions Swift felt surrounding her split when the relationship was such a whirlwind — and some have even wondered whether the exes were together longer in secret. However, a new verse confirms it was just a few months.

“And I was thinking on the drive down / Any time now, he’s gonna say it’s love / You never called it what it was / Til we were dead and gone and buried,” she sings. “Check the pulse and come back / Swearing it’s the same / After three months in the grave.”