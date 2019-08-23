“Daylight”

Swift refers to herself as “the butt of the joke” in “Daylight,” admitting she “trusted the wicked.” However, she also sings about seeing the light.

“It’s morning now, it’s brighter now / I don’t want to look at anything else now that I saw you,” she sings. “I’ve been sleeping so long in a 29 dark night / Now I’m wide awake.”

She also seemingly references her 2012 track “Red” in the song.

“I once believed love would be (Burning red) / But it’s golden,” she sings. “Like daylight, like daylight.”