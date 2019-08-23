“I Forgot That You Existed”

“And I couldn’t get away from ya / In my feelings more than Drake, so yeah,” Swift sings, referring to the rapper’s hit “In My Feelings.” She continues: “Your name on my lips, tongue-tied / Free rent, living in my mind / But then something happened one magical night / I forgot that you existed.”

While Swift may be singing about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who she has been at odds with for years, she could also be referring to ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. The pair’s 2016 split turned nasty after she revealed that she helped write his hit “This Is What You Came For.” The DJ went on a lengthy Twitter rant slamming her at the time. In “I Forgot That You Existed,” Swift sings about someone sending her a “clear message” teaching her some “hard lessons.”

“It isn’t love, it isn’t hate, it’s just indifference,” the lyrics read. “I forgot you got out some popcorn as soon as my rep started going down. … Would have been right there front row / Even if nobody came to your show.”