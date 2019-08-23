“Soon You’ll Get Better”

Swift’s mother, Andrea, was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and the musician revealed in her September 2019 Vogue cover story that she recently suffered a setback. Swift and the Dixie Chicks address dealing with an the illness in “Soon You’ll Get Better.”

“In doctor’s office lighting, I didn’t tell you I was scared / That was the first time we were there / Holy orange bottles, each night, I pray to you,” she sings. “Desperate people find faith, so now I pray to Jesus too / And I say to you / Soon, you’ll get better.”