“The Man”

Swift compares how men and women are treated differently in “The Man,” acknowledging how “bad” boys are praised for getting “bitches and models.”

“And they would toast to me or let the players play / I’d be just like Leo in Saint Tropez,” she sings, seemingly referring to Leonardo DiCaprio. “I’m so sick of running as fast as I can/ Wondering if I’d get their quicker if I was a man.”