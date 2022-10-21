‘Anti-Hero’

Swift called “Anti-Hero” one of her “favorite” songs she’s ever written ahead of Midnights‘ release. “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” the “Love Story” singer said, adding that her life has become “unmanageably sized” because of her fame. “Not to sound too dark, but, like, I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.”

The lyrics include an overt reference to mental health, with Swift singing: “Midnights become my afternoons / When my depression works the graveyard shift, all of the people / I’ve ghosted stand there in the room.”