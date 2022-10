‘Glitch’

“Glitch” is about a casual romance that’s on its way to becoming a full-blown relationship, with lines like: “I was supposed to sweat you out / In search of glorious happenings of happenstance on someone else’s playground / But it’s been 2,190 days of our love blackout.” That number of days is equivalent to six years, which is how long Swift said she’s been dating Alwyn.