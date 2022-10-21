‘High Infidelity’

Fans have theorized that “High Infidelity” is about Swift’s split from Harris, 38, because of the mention of “April 29th.” On that date in 2016, the DJ released “This Is What You Came For,” which was secretly cowritten by Swift. The same day the song was released, Harris said that he couldn’t “see” a collaboration with his then-girlfriend ever happening. The “Blank Space” songstress only revealed her involvement in the track after she and Harris had already broken up.