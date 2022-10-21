‘Lavender Haze’

Swift explained in October that she heard the term “lavender haze” from Mad Men, where it was used to describe Don Draper’s (Jon Hamm) feelings for Betty (January Jones). “It turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” the “I Know Places” crooner said in an Instagram video. “Like, If you were in the lavender haze, that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful. And I guess theoretically when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.”

She added that the tune is about trying to stay inside the “lavender haze” while outsiders are trying to burst your love bubble. “I think a lot of people have to deal with this now — not just, like, quote-unquote public figures — because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it,” she said. “My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

In the lyrics, Swift addressed rumors that she and Alwyn are engaged, singing: “All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me) / Is if I’m gonna be your bride / The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see) / Is a one-night or a wife.”

While the name “Betty” doesn’t appear in the song, fans have also used the Mad Men reference to connect “Lavender Haze” to “Betty” from Swift’s 2020 album Folklore.