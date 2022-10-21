‘Maroon’

The album’s second track is about the end of a romance. Some listeners believe that it could be about Tom Hiddleston, whom Swift dated in 2016, because of this line: “And I chose you / The one I was dancing with / In New York, no shoes.” The duo first met in New York City at the 2016 Met Gala, where they were spotted dancing together.

The song also includes many references to various shades of the color red, which is the title of Swift’s 2012 album: “So scarlet, it was / The mark thеy saw on my collarbone / The rust that grew between telephones / The lips I used to call home / So scarlet, it was maroon.”