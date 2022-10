‘Midnight Rain’

Fans are convinced track 6 is about Swift’s split from Hiddleston, 41. “He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain / He wanted a bride, I was making my own name,” the lyrics begin. The first verse also includes a reference to “jumping off things in the ocean,” which could be a nod to the 2016 Independence Day party that Hiddleston attended at Swift’s home in Rhode Island. (The duo were photographed splashing around in the water at the time.)