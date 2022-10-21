‘Snow on the Beach’

The album’s fourth track marks Swift’s first collaboration with Lana Del Rey. When 1989 dropped in 2014, some listeners accused the Valentine’s Day star of ripping off the “Blue Jeans” songstress, 37, for “Wildest Dreams.” In October, however, Swift revealed that she’s a “massive fan” of Del Rey. “‘Snow on the Beach’ is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you,” Swift said of her duet with the New York native. “Sort of in this cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment. And you’re kind of looking around going, ‘Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this really happening?’ Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”