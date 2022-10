‘Sweet Nothing’

“Sweet Nothing” is the only track on Midnights written in collaboration with William Bowery, a.k.a. Alwyn. The lyrics include a reference to Wicklow, a town in Ireland where the Favourite actor filmed a scene for Conversations With Friends. While the song is seemingly about Swift’s relationship with Alwyn, “Sweet Nothing” is also the name of a 2012 track by her ex Calvin Harris.