‘Vigilante S–t’

“Vigilante S–t” is about “dressin’ for revenge” after being scorned, leading fans to speculate that it could be about Swift’s feuds with Kanye West and Scooter Braun. The second verse finds Swift dreaming about becoming “thick as thieves with your ex-wife,” which could refer to Kim Kardashian or Yael Cohen. “Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride,” Swift sings. “And she looks so pretty / Drivin’ in your Benz / Lately she’s been dressin’ for revenge.”

While Kardashian, 42, and Swift clashed over West’s 2016 track “Famous,” the Skims founder later said that she likes Swift’s music. “I really like a lot of her songs,” the Hulu personality said in December 2021. “They’re all super cute and catchy.”