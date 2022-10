‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’

The bonus song is track 19 on Midnights, and as fans have pointed out, Swift was 19 during her rumored relationship with Mayer. “I would’ve stayed on my knees / And I damn sure never would’ve danced with the devil / At 19,” Swift sings in the chorus. (Her 2010 song “Dear John” included the lines: “Dear John, I see it all now, it was wrong / Don’t you think 19’s too young / To be played by your dark, twisted games when I loved you so?”