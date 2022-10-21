‘You’re on Your Own, Kid’

Longtime Swift fans know that track 5 is often where the singer drops her moodiest songs: “All Too Well” on Red, “The Archer” on Lover, “Dear John” on Speak Now and so on. “You’re on Your Own, Kid” fits this pattern, with lyrics about “yearning” for a past love. The song also seemingly references Swift’s past eating disorder as well as the period when she was known for her large 4th of July parties: “I hosted parties and starved my body / Like I’d be saved by a perfect kiss.”

Listeners have also speculated that “Daisy May” is the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ fourth child. Swift previously used the names of their three daughters — James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — on Folklore. (Lively, 35, confirmed in September that she is pregnant with her fourth baby.)