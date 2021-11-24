A New Record

Don McLean previously held the record for the longest song to top the Billboard Hot 100 charts with “American Pie,” until the “Christmas Tree Farm” songstress’ “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” broke his record in November 2021.

The legendary crooner congratulated Swift on toppling his record via Twitter at the time, writing, “Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor. Congratulations @taylorswift13!”