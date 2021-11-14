‘All Too Well’ Teaser
Swift dropped a trailer for the All Too Well short film on November 5. The clip showed a car driving down a desolate road lined by trees with yellow and green leaves falling around it.
The musician also released a poster for the film featuring stars O’Brien and Sink staring into each other’s eyes. “Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang. Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball,” she captioned the snap via Instagram on November 11. “However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern.”Back to top