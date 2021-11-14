‘All Too Well’ Teaser

Swift dropped a trailer for the All Too Well short film on November 5. The clip showed a car driving down a desolate road lined by trees with yellow and green leaves falling around it.

The musician also released a poster for the film featuring stars O’Brien and Sink staring into each other’s eyes. “Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang. Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball,” she captioned the snap via Instagram on November 11. “However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern.”