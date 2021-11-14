Blake Lively Directs Taylor Swift's 'I Bet You Think About Me' Music Video

The Next Music Video

The All Too Well short film was released on November 12, but the next one will come on November 15. Swift’s good friend Blake Lively directed the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).” The song was cut from the original 2012 Red album, but it was among the bonus tracks Swift added for the rerelease.

Lively, whose three daughters with Ryan Reynolds have been referenced in many of Swift’s songs, makes her directorial debut with the music video. In a short clip announcing the “IBYTAM” visual, a woman’s hand reaches into what appears to be a red velvet wedding cake. The Gossip Girl alum and the singer are both credited as the writers.