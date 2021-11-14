The Tracklist

The reissue of her fourth studio album features 30 tracks, which includes songs “from the vault” and a 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” The new spin on the old record also includes guest appearances from Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton.

See the full tracklist below:

1. “State of Grace (Taylor’s Version)”

2. “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

3. “Treacherous (Taylor’s Version)”

4. “I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version)”

5. “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

6. “22 (Taylor’s Version)”

7. “I Almost Do (Taylor’s Version)”

8. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)”

9. “Stay Stay Stay (Taylor’s Version)”

10. “The Last Time (Taylor’s Version)”

11. “Holy Ground (Taylor’s Version)”

12. “Sad Beautiful Tragic (Taylor’s Version)”

13. “The Lucky One (Taylor’s Version)”

14. “Everything Has Changed (feat. Ed Sheeran) (Taylor’s Version)”

15. “Starlight (Taylor’s Version)”

16. “Begin Again (Taylor’s Version)”

17. “The Moment I Knew (Taylor’s Version)”

18. “Come Back…Be Here (Taylor’s Version)”

19. “Girl at Home (Taylor’s Version)”

20. “State of Grace (Acoustic Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

21. “Ronan (Taylor’s Version)”

22. “Better Man (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

23. “Nothing New (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

24. “Babe (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

25. “Message In a Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

26. “I Bet You Think About Me (feat. Chris Stapleton) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

27. “Forever Winter (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

28. “Run (feat. Ed Sheeran) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

29. “The Very First Night (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

30. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”