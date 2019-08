Innocent (2010)

Who: Kanye West

Lyric: “It’s okay, life is a tough crowd / 32, and still growin’ up now / Who you are is not what you did. / You’re still an innocent.”

The songstress confirmed to Vulture that the song was, in fact, written about the Yeezus rapper. “It was at an awards show, and there had been this falling-out between me and this guy,” Swift recalled. “But, for me, it was important to write a song to him.”