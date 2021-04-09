Taylor Swift’s Version of ‘Fearless’ Decoded: New Songs, Changed Lyrics

‘Bye Bye Baby’

There are many theories about “Bye Bye Baby,” including speculation that the song was previously called “One Thing.” Fans claim the song leaked years ago and that multiple lyrics were tweaked, including a line from the chorus. “I want you back but it’s come down to nothing / And all you have is to walk away / From the one thing I thought would never leave me,” the “One Thing” lyrics state.

In “Bye Bye Baby,” she sings, “I want you back but it’s come down to nothing / And all I have is your sympathy / ‘Cause you took me home but you just couldn’t keep me.”