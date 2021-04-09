Taylor Swift’s Version of ‘Fearless’ Decoded: New Songs, Changed Lyrics

‘Don’t You’

Swift’s “Don’t You” could also be about Jonas as he moved on with Camilla Belle shortly after their split.

“We wrote it about the idea of seeing someone that you used to have a thing for, and seeing them out in public for the first time after you’ve heard that they’ve move on,” Swift explained to Spotify about the track, which she cowrote with Tommy Lee James. “That, you know, your life is kind of in shambles and they have moved on and they’re really happy. And it’s almost like, even them being nice to you hurts you, because you’re like, in such a state of pain and you haven’t moved on yet.”