Taylor Swift’s Version of ‘Fearless’ Decoded: New Songs, Changed Lyrics

‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’

Jonas trended on Twitter after Swift dropped “Mr. Perfectly Fine” on Wednesday, April 7. “Mr. ‘Perfect face’ / Mr. ‘Here to stay’ / Mr. ‘Looked me in the eye and told me you would never go away,’” Swift sings. “Everything was right / Mr. ‘I’ve been waitin’ for you all my life’ / Mr. ‘Every single day until the end, I will be by your side.’”

Fans pointed out that the lyrics had a similar message to “Forever & Always,” which is widely speculated to be about the Jonas Brothers musician, who infamously broke up with Swift over the phone in less than 30 seconds. Other social media users noted that Swift sings “Mr.” 27 times, a nod to the quick breakup phone call.

Jonas’ wife, Turner, whom he married in 2019, called the song a “bop” on Wednesday. Swift reposted her Instagram Story with a reference to the actress’ Game of Thrones role: “Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north.”