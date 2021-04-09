Taylor Swift’s Version of ‘Fearless’ Decoded: New Songs, Changed Lyrics

‘That’s When’

Urban is also featured on “That’s When.”

“I’m really honored that @KeithUrban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy,” Swift tweeted earlier this month. “I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly.”

The bridge of “That’s When” features a line similar to the 2020 track “Dorothea.”

“And you said, ‘Honestly / When you were gone / Did you ever think of me?’” she sings in “That’s When.” The “Dorothea” lyrics read, “Hey Dorothea / Do you ever stop and think about me?”