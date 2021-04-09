Taylor Swift’s Version of ‘Fearless’ Decoded: New Songs, Changed Lyrics

‘We Were Happy’

Keith Urban joins Swift on “We Were Happy,” which left fans in tears with the heartbreaking lyrics — and noting parallels to Evermore’s “Happiness.”

“We used to watch the sun go down on the boats in the water / That’s sort of how I feel right now / And goodbye’s so much harder ’cause we were happy,” she sings. “When it was good, baby, it was good, baby / We showed ’em all up / No one could touch the way we laughed in the dark / Talking ’bout your daddy’s farm we were going to buy someday / And we were happy.”