‘You Belong With Me’

Swifties were quick to point out one small change in her hit “You Belong With Me.” In the original version, Swift sings, “I’m in the room, it’s a typical Tuesday night.”

In “You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version),” she sings, “I’m in my room, it’s a typical Tuesday night.”

There’s speculation she made the change from “the” to “my” because she owns the songs now.