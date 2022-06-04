Ted Lasso's Costume Designer Jacky Levy Breaks Down Every Character

Rebecca Welton

“It’s always great to dress Hannah because she looks amazing in clothes. She’s got an amazing figure. We have to tailor everything because she’s got such a small waist and we want her to look immaculate all the time and very chic. Some things we’ve had made for her, some of the skirts. I have everything taken in to sort of fit her absolutely perfectly. We try and mix it up where we can so she does have her work look, obviously, but when other things happen in her life, it’s just nice to sort of give her a slightly different look. We’ve made her sort of slightly more feminine. But then there are other times when she wants to be really tough at work. So we might pick something specifically for that. I really think about what she’s doing in the scene and actually choose the clothes to suit that scenario. And Hannah also likes to really feel the clothes right for the occasion.”

“That is quite a sort of challenging thing to find things in the first place and just constantly keep on top of tailoring things to her shape. Challenging, but it is quite satisfying as well when she feels good, and she looks great as well.”