Delay of Play?

Fans may have to wait a bit longer to catch up with Richmond FC. “We’re in pre-production and scripts are written,” creator Brendan Hunt told TVLine in February 2022. However, the writer — who also plays Coach Beard — revealed that there was a “football wrinkle” that was delaying production on the show’s on-pitch scenes.

“We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that’s for sure,” Hunt said, before noting that the series will probably return after the summer of 2022. “So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. … I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.” However, he assured fans that cameras will start rolling as soon as possible: “It’ll happen, and it’ll take longer than people want it to, [but] we’re just going to try and get it right.”