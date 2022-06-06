Is It Actually Ending?

The show’s creators originally planned out a three-season arc for Ted Lasso, but fans held onto the hope that they would be willing to continue on after season 3. However, Goldstein (who is a writer on the show in addition to playing Roy Kent) teased that the upcoming season will be the last in a June 2022 interview with the UK’s Sunday Times. “We are writing it [as an ending to the show],” he told the outlet. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies.”