Sam and Rebecca’s Future

Toheeb Jimoh loves the Sam and Rebecca romance just as much as the fans, and he’s pulling for them to stay together in season 3. “I will fight for it, 100 percent,” Jimoh told Entertainment Tonight in January 2022 of Sam and Rebecca’s potential future. “But listen, wherever the story goes, it goes… [Sam and Rebecca] are so close, they have an insane chemistry, but I’m also like, if that’s a friendship then, and it’s platonic as well, then that’s also really [great]. I think whatever’s best for them, whatever makes them happy in the end, like, I’m rooting for them.”