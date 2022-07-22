What Does Hannah Waddingham Think About Season 3 Being the End?

“Jason [Sudeikis] always said there was a beginning, a middle and an end to at least this story. I hope not,” Waddingham said during a July 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “Even if we left it at this, Jason has pointed out that’s just where we leave them for now. And that’s how I’m going to have to think about it or else I’m going to be a terrible mess. It’s ridiculous that I already get emotional about someone that’s fictional.”