Everything to Know About ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3

Where Will the Story Go?

Some possible story lines that could be explored in season 3 include Ted dealing with the aftermath of getting betrayed by assistant coach Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed). After leaking details of Ted’s panic attack to Trent, Nate and Ted have a pivotal exchange.

The episode then ends with Nate being offered the head coach position for the West Ham United team by Rebecca’s ex Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head).

Roy and Keeley’s relationship saw its ups and downs throughout season 2, which opens up the door for more tension in season 3.

Fans were also curious whether they were really seeing potential sparks between Ted and Rebecca.