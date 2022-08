Will Nate and Ted Make Up?

According to Mohammed, Nate’s relationship with his former mentor, Ted, will get a lot worse before it can possibly get better. “I was like, ‘Oh, we can start on a redemption arc, it’s going to be good,'” he told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022 about his first reaction to reading the season 3 scripts. “And then I read episode 1, and I was like, ‘Oh, here we go…this isn’t going to help.’ I think it’s a roller coaster, that’s all I can say.”