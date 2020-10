Andy Cohen

The Bravo host shut down rumors that Teddi’s All In by Teddi program controversy was the reason she wasn’t brought back. “People are speculating that the online chatter about her business led to her dismissal. I just want to say, because I think it’s important, that one had absolutely nothing to do with the other,” he said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on September 23. “I actually would have liked to see her respond to her critics on the show.”