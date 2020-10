Lisa Vanderpump

“Anyway, wish Teddi Mellencamp all the best … said no one ever,” the Vanderpump Rules star concluded on her podcast. “OK, moving on.”

The following day, Lisa replied with a laughing emoji to a Twitter meme which read, “Kyle holding auditions to cast a new puppet to be her BFF for RHOBH S11 after getting the news that Teddi got axed.”