Reality TV

Teddi Mellencamp Spills All on ‘RHOBH’ Exit: Who Reached Out, Whether She’ll Be a ‘Friend’ and More

By
Teddi Jo Mellencamp and RHOBH Stars Reveal If They Believe Denise Richards or Brandi Glanville Amid Affair Accusations 1
 Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
7
1 / 7
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

How She Found Out

“I found out from my agent and manager. That was a phone call,” she quipped.

 

Back to top