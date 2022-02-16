December 2020

Houska confirmed in November 2020 that she was leaving Teen Mom 2 after 10 seasons. The following month, DeBoer gushed over her via Instagram after her final episode aired.

“I am wanting to just congratulate my sweet perfect wife for being apart [sic] of a show about her life for such a long time and being able to have control and know what she truly wanted in life. If you always watched from the beginning you will know how much s–t Chelsea has made it through, she is tough as nails, such a badass. Birthed our last child without even having a Tylenol. I look up to her,” he wrote. “She has came full circle on the show and I can’t even put into words how proud I am of her and how lucky and grateful I am to have her as my wife! … I am beyond proud of her and she has become such a badass already that I know the sky is the limit for her. We truly are grateful and appreciate all of you who tuned in and followed Our story. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank You.”