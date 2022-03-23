2017

Kail confronted Briana on-camera about the rumors that she was dating Javi, which the newer cast member denied.

“My issue is that you texted me telling me one thing and then Javi is telling me another thing,” Kail said in an episode that aired in May 2018. “Javi is telling me that you all are trying to be together. I honestly don’t care but he needs to be real about it and you need to be real about it.”

Briana maintained that the two were just “friends,” telling Kail, “If you’re still feeling salty about it, that’s your personal problem. Not mine. You’re salty that Javi is moving on.”