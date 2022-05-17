April 2022

Kail was more subdued in her response to the lawsuit being dismissed in Briana’s favor. “While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision. With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me is still not true,” she wrote via her Instagram story. “I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can focus my energy solely on my boys and my future business endeavors.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Kailyn and Briana’s respective legal teams for comment.