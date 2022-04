April 2022

A judge dismissed Kailyn’s defamation lawsuit in favor of Briana, according to court documents obtained by Celebuzz. “I won,” Briana told the outlet in reaction to the ruling. Hours after the decision, Briana took to social media to share screenshots of her Amazon cart, which included a clown costume and a mirror — presents she presumably intends to send to Kail. “Alexa, play ‘bitch better have my money!'” she wrote in the gift message.