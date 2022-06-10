June 2022

June 2022 Despite trading barbs back and forth on social media, the Teen Mom 3 alum told Us on June 9 that she “look[s] forward to an improved relationship with Kail.” She surmised that while “it seems that Kail may have gotten upset … [she] was then very poorly advised as to whether there should be a lawsuit.” Briana noted: “Our relationship is certainly better now that communications are not being relayed through the funnel of bad legal advice.”

Still, she added when asked about her former costar’s departure from the series, “I do not think about Kail.” The Delaware resident “does not live rent free in my head,” Briana said.