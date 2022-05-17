May 2022

Briana hosted a party in honor of Kailyn’s lawsuit against her being dismissed. Teen Mom 2 cast members came to the Florida event in droves, including Briana’s sister, Brittany, and her ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez. Jade Cline and Sean Austin also partied with their costars, as did TM2 alum Jenelle Evans, who was fired from the series in 2019. The reality stars took to social media to document the night’s activities, which included drinking, dancing and getting tattooed.

Though Kailyn didn’t directly respond to the “celebration,” she posted an Instagram Story set to the Mariah Carey song “Obsessed.”