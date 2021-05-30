‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Cheyenne Floyd

After starring on season 3 of Are You the One?, Floyd appeared on The Challenge: Rivals III. The reality TV personality met Cory Wharton on the series in 2016, and the duo shocked fans in December 2017 when they revealed they share a daughter, Ryder. Floyd and Wharton launched Rage Regardless Ry, a nonprofit that supports families raising children living with metabolic conditions. Ryder was born with VLCAD, a condition in which the body is unable to properly break down certain fats into energy. Floyd announced in December 2020 that she and boyfriend Zach Davis are expecting their first child together. The couple got engaged at her April 2021 baby shower and welcomed their first child together, son Ace Terrell, the following month.