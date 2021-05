Mackenzie McKee

McKee welcomed her son, Gannon Dwayne McKee, with then-boyfriend Josh McKee in September 2011. The duo married in 2013 and welcomed their second child, Jaxie Taylor, in February 2014 and third child, Broncs Weston, in April 2016. Mackenzie’s mother, Angie Douthit, died of brain cancer in December 2019 and shortly after, Mackenzie claimed that her husband cheated on her. He has denied the accusations.