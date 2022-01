Amber’s Ex Gary on How She’s Grown

Amber noted that she felt lucky she and her ex could “authentically be ourselves around each other and talk” in a healthy way after their split. Gary, for his part, confessed that he was proud of the changes Amber’s made in her life.

“I’ve seen Amber grow a little bit into a different person,” he said. “I know she’s been learning some skills from her psychiatrist and people that she talks to.”