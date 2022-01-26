Amber’s Relationship With Daughter Leah

“There’s no excuse,” Amber said. “I wasn’t sober. I had to get sober. … When I went [to prison], I finally got sober and I was seeing Leah but then I had to avoid seeing all these men. There’s no excuse.”

For Amber, taking “the accountability” for her actions was a challenge. “I honestly thought that everything that I was doing was fine. I was trying to keep Leah away from all of the bad s–t back in the day. I was trying to do this, trying to do that. And then I was like, ‘Well, I could have went over there still though. Why didn’t I go over there?’ Like, ‘I could have still did this, I could have still picked her up.’ … My depression, I used that [as an] excuse to not do anything.”