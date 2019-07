Debra Danielsen 2010

Abraham’s mom was arrested for domestic abuse serious assault in January 2010 after an argument with her daughter. According to the police report, Danielsen allegedly grabbed Abraham by the throat and “hit her along the side of her head and hit her in the mouth.” Police observed “multiple cuts to the right side of the victim’s mouth” at the time. TMZ reported in February 2010 that Danielsen struck a plea deal and the case was ultimately dropped.