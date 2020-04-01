Exclusive

Catelynn Lowell Slams Claims Husband Tyler Baltierra Cheated: We Are ‘Together All Day Every Day’

By
Catelynn Lowell Responds to Claims Tyler Baltierra Cheated
 Courtesy Tyler Baltierra/Instagram
13
10 / 13

Hopeful for a Boy

She also told Us in June that she’s hoping to have a son.

Back to top