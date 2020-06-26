Becoming Liam

Sprayberry, 21, was a teenager when he auditioned with Posey and O’Brien to join the show. “I was the type of kid that was getting nervous at every single audition and like shaking and just freaking out, and they made me feel so, like I was with my friends at school,” he recalled. “I just feel like that was just a really big part of why I did well ‘cause I bombed auditions so much from just being nervous, and [that] was like one of the very few auditions that I did where I didn’t feel nervous at all, and that was because of them.”